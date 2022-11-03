KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.