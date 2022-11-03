Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.