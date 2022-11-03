Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

