Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 34,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.