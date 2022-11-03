Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,189 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

NSA stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.