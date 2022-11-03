Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 914 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cognex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cognex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Stock Down 6.0 %

CGNX stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.