Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liquidia by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidia Price Performance

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LQDA stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.