Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,042 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.