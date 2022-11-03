Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,698 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

IRT opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

