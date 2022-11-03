Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Dynatrace Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of DT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 228.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

