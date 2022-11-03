Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

