Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $174,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

