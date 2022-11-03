Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Affirm by 87.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Shares of AFRM opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

