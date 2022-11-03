Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 476,405 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 576,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,724,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 525,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.24. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

