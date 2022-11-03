DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

