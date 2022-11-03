DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,477,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $7,551,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

