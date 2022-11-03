Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

