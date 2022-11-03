First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCNCA stock opened at $801.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.73. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

