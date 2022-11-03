Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

LAZ opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

