Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

