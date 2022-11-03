Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.23 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

