AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

CHTR opened at $347.25 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

