Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

