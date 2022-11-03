AE Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 331.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.8 %

BJUN opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

