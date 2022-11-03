AE Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 700.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE BGS opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.