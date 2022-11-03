AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Generac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Generac by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Stock Down 7.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.21.

Shares of GNRC opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $480.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

