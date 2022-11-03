Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 102,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carvana by 21.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Carvana by 373.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Carvana by 53.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

