Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 480,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.