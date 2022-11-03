AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,925 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

