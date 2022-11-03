Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

