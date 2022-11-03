Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 343.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 353,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of MRTX opened at $64.99 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $175.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.87 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

