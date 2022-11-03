Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $208.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

