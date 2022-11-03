Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $82.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

