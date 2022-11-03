Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 103,342 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,342 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Xperi worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xperi by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 3.2 %

About Xperi

Shares of XPER opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.