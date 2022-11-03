nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $16,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $9,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Insider Activity

nCino Price Performance

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.57 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

