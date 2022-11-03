Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $79.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

