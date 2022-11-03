STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 353,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.