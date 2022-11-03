TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,747 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

