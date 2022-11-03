AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $84.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.