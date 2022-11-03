Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hercules Capital worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

