TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBTB opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.