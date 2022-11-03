First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.04. 90,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,084,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.