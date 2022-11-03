Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

