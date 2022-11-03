Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.80.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.40. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.93.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

