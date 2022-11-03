Adam Woodrow Sells 4,563 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Adam Woodrow sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,833.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,256.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 120,393 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

