MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 437,404 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.06.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

