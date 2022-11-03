MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 437,404 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $13.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.06.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
