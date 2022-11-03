Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BFAM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.14.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

BFAM stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $155.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.