IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $394.22. 3,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.69.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

