John F. Sammons, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.52 per share, for a total transaction of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.54.
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.