John F. Sammons, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.52 per share, for a total transaction of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10,128.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 221,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

