Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 33,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,788,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $11,323,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

