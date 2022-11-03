Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 33,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,788,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
